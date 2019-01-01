ñol

Rockley Photonics Hldgs
(NYSE:RKLY)
3.03
-0.15[-4.72%]
At close: Jun 3
2.88
-0.1500[-4.95%]
After Hours: 8:24AM EDT
Day High/Low3 - 3.25
52 Week High/Low2.12 - 16.56
Open / Close3.07 / 3.04
Float / Outstanding108.3M / 129M
Vol / Avg.613.8K / 825.9K
Mkt Cap390.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.33
Total Float108.3M

Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY), Dividends

Rockley Photonics Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rockley Photonics Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Rockley Photonics Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockley Photonics Hldgs.

Q
What date did I need to own Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockley Photonics Hldgs.

Q
How much per share is the next Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockley Photonics Hldgs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockley Photonics Hldgs.

