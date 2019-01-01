ñol

Reko International Group
(OTCPK:RKIGF)
3.96
00
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.38 - 4.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap23.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.15
Total Float-

Reko International Group (OTC:RKIGF), Dividends

Reko International Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Reko International Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Reko International Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Reko International Group (RKIGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reko International Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Reko International Group (RKIGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reko International Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Reko International Group (RKIGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reko International Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Reko International Group (OTCPK:RKIGF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reko International Group.

