Rojana Industrial Park PCL is a Thailand based company. Its main business operations include the development of industrial land complete with international standard infrastructures and utilities. The segments of the company comprise Real estate development and related service, Electricity generating, Production and distribution of industrial water and Medical services. Its project portfolio includes Rojana Ayutthaya, Rojana Rayong Ban Khai, Rojana Rayong Pluak Daeng, and Rojana Prachinburi. A majority of revenue is derived from the Power plants business.