Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
262.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.44
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rojana Industrial Park PCL is a Thailand based company. Its main business operations include the development of industrial land complete with international standard infrastructures and utilities. The segments of the company comprise Real estate development and related service, Electricity generating, Production and distribution of industrial water and Medical services. Its project portfolio includes Rojana Ayutthaya, Rojana Rayong Ban Khai, Rojana Rayong Pluak Daeng, and Rojana Prachinburi. A majority of revenue is derived from the Power plants business.

Rojana Industrial Park Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rojana Industrial Park (RJIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rojana Industrial Park (OTCPK: RJIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rojana Industrial Park's (RJIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rojana Industrial Park.

Q

What is the target price for Rojana Industrial Park (RJIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rojana Industrial Park

Q

Current Stock Price for Rojana Industrial Park (RJIFF)?

A

The stock price for Rojana Industrial Park (OTCPK: RJIFF) is $0.13 last updated Wed Mar 17 2021 13:33:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rojana Industrial Park (RJIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rojana Industrial Park.

Q

When is Rojana Industrial Park (OTCPK:RJIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Rojana Industrial Park does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rojana Industrial Park (RJIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rojana Industrial Park.

Q

What sector and industry does Rojana Industrial Park (RJIFF) operate in?

A

Rojana Industrial Park is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.