ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Raymond James Financial
(NYSE:RJF)
96.03
-2.33[-2.37%]
At close: Jun 3
95.97
-0.0600[-0.06%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low95.84 - 97.69
52 Week High/Low86.51 - 143.14
Open / Close97.01 / 95.97
Float / Outstanding153.3M / 216.7M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap20.8B
P/E13.56
50d Avg. Price102.1
Div / Yield1.36/1.42%
Payout Ratio16.95
EPS1.56
Total Float153.3M

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), Dividends

Raymond James Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Raymond James Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.27%

Annual Dividend

$1.36

Last Dividend

Apr 4

Next Dividend

Jun 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Raymond James Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Raymond James Financial (RJF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 23, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Raymond James Financial (RJF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Raymond James Financial ($RJF) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Raymond James Financial (RJF) shares by July 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Raymond James Financial (RJF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Raymond James Financial (RJF) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.34

Q
What is the dividend yield for Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF)?
A

The most current yield for Raymond James Financial (RJF) is 1.48% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.