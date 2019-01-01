ñol

AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product
(ARCA:RJA)
10.28
-0.08[-0.77%]
At close: Jun 3
10.60
0.3200[3.11%]
After Hours: 8:55AM EDT

AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product (ARCA:RJA), Dividends

AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product (RJA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product.

Q
What date did I need to own AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product (RJA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product.

Q
How much per share is the next AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product (RJA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product.

Q
What is the dividend yield for AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product (ARCA:RJA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AB Svensk Ekportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation) ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Structured Product.

