Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
30.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
128.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Rivulet Media Inc is engaged in producing, distributing, and marketing feature-length films, television series and mini-series, and television movies, from initial creative development through principal photography, postproduction, distribution, and ancillary sales.

Rivulet Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rivulet Media (RIVU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rivulet Media (OTCEM: RIVU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rivulet Media's (RIVU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rivulet Media.

Q

What is the target price for Rivulet Media (RIVU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rivulet Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Rivulet Media (RIVU)?

A

The stock price for Rivulet Media (OTCEM: RIVU) is $0.24 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:08:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rivulet Media (RIVU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rivulet Media.

Q

When is Rivulet Media (OTCEM:RIVU) reporting earnings?

A

Rivulet Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rivulet Media (RIVU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rivulet Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Rivulet Media (RIVU) operate in?

A

Rivulet Media is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.