River and Mercantile Group PLC provides advisory and investment solutions and services. It operates its business in fiduciary management, derivative solutions, equity solutions and advisory divisions. The activities carried out through these divisions include provision of advisory services to UK pension schemes and insurance firms, asset allocation, hedging, manager selection and transition management services, liability-driven investment and structured equity strategies and equity solutions to the UK and global equity strategies. The fiduciary management division generates the majority of the revenues of the company.