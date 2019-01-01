Comments

Rithm Capital

RITMpANYSE
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$25.43
-0.16-0.63%
At Close: -
$25.93
0.51.97%
After Hours: 6:07 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Rithm Capital (RITMpA) ForecastNewsEarningsGuidance

Dividends

Analyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITMpA) Stock, Dividends

Rithm Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rithm Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Rithm Capital Corp Dividend Overview

Rithm Capital Corp currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of 7.33%.

Rithm Capital Corp's last ex-dividend date and next ex-dividend date are both unknown.

Key Highlights:

  • Annual Payout: -
  • Current Yield: 7.33%
  • Next Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Last Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Payments per Year: -
Dividend Yield (Forward)
7.33%

Dividends for Rithm Capital

Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

FAQ

Q

When does Rithm Capital (RITMpA) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rithm Capital.

Q

What date did I need to own Rithm Capital (RITMpA) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rithm Capital.

Q

How much per share is the next Rithm Capital (RITMpA) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rithm Capital.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITMpA)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rithm Capital.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Rithm Capital (RITMpA) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Rithm Capital

Q

Why is Rithm Capital (RITMpA) dividend considered high?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is Rithm Capital (RITMpA) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Rithm Capital (RITMpA) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Browse Dividends on all stocks.