Riot Blockchain
(NASDAQ:RIOT)
6.21
-0.66[-9.61%]
At close: Jun 3
6.27
0.0600[0.97%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low6.11 - 6.62
52 Week High/Low5.97 - 46.28
Open / Close6.56 / 6.21
Float / Outstanding126M / 127M
Vol / Avg.15.2M / 9.7M
Mkt Cap788.9M
P/E47.77
50d Avg. Price12.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.3
Total Float126M

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Key Statistics

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
498.3M
Trailing P/E
47.77
Forward P/E
9.27
PE Ratio (TTM)
48.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.35
Price / Book (mrq)
0.57
Price / EBITDA
19.4
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.27
Earnings Yield
2.09%
Price change 1 M
0.86
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
3.44
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.92
Tangible Book value per share
8.07
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
162.1M
Total Assets
1.5B
Total Liabilities
162.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.73
Gross Margin
42.81%
Net Margin
44.66%
EBIT Margin
11.29%
EBITDA Margin
29.59%
Operating Margin
11.29%