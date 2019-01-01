Rinnai Corporation is a Japanese company that manufactures and sells gas water heating, gas home heating, and commercial water heating appliances and their components. The company has operations across the globe, including Australia, Brazil, Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia. Rinnai supplies kitchen appliances; bath appliances; living appliances, such as gas and floor heating systems; and professional products, such as gas fryers and ranges. These products are sold and distributed to various customers, including utility companies, housing equipment manufacturers, general stores, house makers, and Rinnai's global subsidiaries.