Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
1.29/1.47%
52 Wk
61 - 120.79
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
22.96
Open
-
P/E
19.24
EPS
102.91
Shares
49.8M
Outstanding
Rinnai Corporation is a Japanese company that manufactures and sells gas water heating, gas home heating, and commercial water heating appliances and their components. The company has operations across the globe, including Australia, Brazil, Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia. Rinnai supplies kitchen appliances; bath appliances; living appliances, such as gas and floor heating systems; and professional products, such as gas fryers and ranges. These products are sold and distributed to various customers, including utility companies, housing equipment manufacturers, general stores, house makers, and Rinnai's global subsidiaries.

Rinnai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rinnai (RINIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rinnai (OTCPK: RINIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rinnai's (RINIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rinnai.

Q

What is the target price for Rinnai (RINIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rinnai

Q

Current Stock Price for Rinnai (RINIF)?

A

The stock price for Rinnai (OTCPK: RINIF) is $87.35 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:21:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rinnai (RINIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rinnai.

Q

When is Rinnai (OTCPK:RINIF) reporting earnings?

A

Rinnai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rinnai (RINIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rinnai.

Q

What sector and industry does Rinnai (RINIF) operate in?

A

Rinnai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.