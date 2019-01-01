|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (ARCA: RINF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF.
There is no analysis for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF
The stock price for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (ARCA: RINF) is $29.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:45:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.
ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF.
ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.