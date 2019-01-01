ñol

Ridley Corp
(OTCPK:RIDYF)
1.1401
00
At close: May 2
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.79 - 1.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 319.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.5K
Mkt Cap364.3M
P/E14.72
50d Avg. Price1.14
Div / Yield0.04/3.44%
Payout Ratio18.52
EPS-
Total Float-

Ridley Corp (OTC:RIDYF), Dividends

Ridley Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ridley Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 15, 1999
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ridley Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ridley Corp (RIDYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ridley Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on October 1, 1999.

Q
What date did I need to own Ridley Corp (RIDYF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ridley Corp (RIDYF). The last dividend payout was on October 1, 1999 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Ridley Corp (RIDYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ridley Corp (RIDYF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on October 1, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ridley Corp (OTCPK:RIDYF)?
A

Ridley Corp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ridley Corp (RIDYF) was $0.03 and was paid out next on October 1, 1999.

