There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Inc is active in the restaurant businesses through its subsidiaries. The company's business is to own and operate southern-food themed restaurants such as Carve Barbecue. It also operates the Carve Barbecue.

Southern Concepts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Concepts (RIBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Concepts (OTCPK: RIBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern Concepts's (RIBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Concepts.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Concepts (RIBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Concepts

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Concepts (RIBS)?

A

The stock price for Southern Concepts (OTCPK: RIBS) is $0.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Concepts (RIBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Concepts.

Q

When is Southern Concepts (OTCPK:RIBS) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Concepts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Concepts (RIBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Concepts.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Concepts (RIBS) operate in?

A

Southern Concepts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.