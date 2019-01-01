ñol

Richelieu Hardware
(OTCPK:RHUHF)
30.91
00
At close: Jun 2
32.7479
1.8379[5.95%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low26.76 - 40.24
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 56.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E14.67
50d Avg. Price30.89
Div / Yield0.41/1.32%
Payout Ratio10.11
EPS0.54
Total Float-

Richelieu Hardware (OTC:RHUHF), Dividends

Richelieu Hardware issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Richelieu Hardware generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.81%

Annual Dividend

$0.1860

Last Dividend

Oct 18, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Richelieu Hardware Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Richelieu Hardware. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on November 1, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF). The last dividend payout was on November 1, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on November 1, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Richelieu Hardware (OTCPK:RHUHF)?
A

Richelieu Hardware has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) was $0.05 and was paid out next on November 1, 2018.

