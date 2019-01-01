Richelieu Hardware (OTC:RHUHF), Dividends

Richelieu Hardware issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Richelieu Hardware generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Richelieu Hardware. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on November 1, 2018.
