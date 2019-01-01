Rhoen Klinikum AG provides medical care focused in five key areas: cardiovascular medicine, neuromedicine, oncology, pulmonary diseases, and orthopedic and trauma surgery. The firm operates in three business areas: acute hospitals, medical care centers, and rehabilitation hospitals. The acute hospitals business contributes to the vast majority of the firm's overall revenue. The majority of patients at the firm's acute hospitals and medical care centers are treated on an outpatient basis. Rhoen Klinikum generates the entirety of its revenue in Germany, with the Bavaria and Hesse regions contributing the largest proportions of revenue.