Regional Health Props (AMEX:RHE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS
$-2.890
Quarterly Revenue
$6.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.6M
Earnings History
Regional Health Props Questions & Answers
When is Regional Health Props (AMEX:RHE) reporting earnings?
Regional Health Props (RHE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Regional Health Props (AMEX:RHE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.84, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Regional Health Props’s (AMEX:RHE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
