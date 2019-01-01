ñol

Royce Global Value Trust
(NYSE:RGT)
9.955
-0.115[-1.14%]
At close: Jun 3
17.60
7.6450[76.80%]
After Hours: 6:25PM EDT
Day High/Low9.9 - 10.03
52 Week High/Low9.01 - 17.63
Open / Close10.03 / 9.96
Float / Outstanding5.2M / 6.3M
Vol / Avg.20.6K / 12.9K
Mkt Cap62.4M
P/E4.57
50d Avg. Price10.28
Div / Yield2.75/27.62%
Payout Ratio126.15
EPS0
Total Float5.2M

Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Royce Global Value Trust reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Royce Global Value Trust using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Royce Global Value Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Royce Global Value Trust

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)?
A

There are no earnings for Royce Global Value Trust

Q
What were Royce Global Value Trust’s (NYSE:RGT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Royce Global Value Trust

