QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Royce Global Value Trust
(NYSE:RGT)
9.955
-0.115[-1.14%]
At close: Jun 3
17.60
7.6450[76.80%]
After Hours: 6:25PM EDT
Day High/Low9.9 - 10.03
52 Week High/Low9.01 - 17.63
Open / Close10.03 / 9.96
Float / Outstanding5.2M / 6.3M
Vol / Avg.20.6K / 12.9K
Mkt Cap62.4M
P/E4.57
50d Avg. Price10.28
Div / Yield2.75/27.62%
Payout Ratio126.15
EPS0
Total Float5.2M

Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT), Dividends

Royce Global Value Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Royce Global Value Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

17.6%

Annual Dividend

$2.75

Last Dividend

Dec 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Royce Global Value Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royce Global Value Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.75 on December 23, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royce Global Value Trust (RGT). The last dividend payout was on December 23, 2021 and was $2.75

Q
How much per share is the next Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Royce Global Value Trust (RGT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.75 on December 23, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)?
A

Royce Global Value Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) was $2.75 and was paid out next on December 23, 2021.

