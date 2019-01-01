ñol

Sturm Ruger & Co
(NYSE:RGR)
67.78
-1.84[-2.64%]
At close: Jun 3
67.77
-0.0100[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low67.64 - 69.25
52 Week High/Low62 - 92.49
Open / Close69.25 / 67.77
Float / Outstanding12.4M / 17.6M
Vol / Avg.98.7K / 154.5K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E8.15
50d Avg. Price68.67
Div / Yield3.33/4.91%
Payout Ratio42.19
EPS1.72
Total Float12.4M

Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR), Key Statistics

Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
985.7M
Trailing P/E
8.15
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.15
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.69
Price / Book (mrq)
3.16
Price / EBITDA
5.49
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.49
Earnings Yield
12.28%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.4
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21.43
Tangible Book value per share
21.43
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
68.5M
Total Assets
446.5M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.21
Gross Margin
34.88%
Net Margin
18.15%
EBIT Margin
23.78%
EBITDA Margin
27.83%
Operating Margin
23.25%