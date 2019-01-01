Ratch Group PCL is a Thailand-based holding company. The principal business of the firm is investing in companies that generate and sell electricity. Its largest revenue segment is composed of independent and small power producers in Thailand and is led by its Ratchaburi Power Plan. Its renewable projects segment includes domestic solar, wind, and biomass operations. The international projects segment refers to its mix of power-producing operations spread throughout Laos, Australia, China, and Indonesia. The related businesses segment includes other energy investments.