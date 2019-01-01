QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 1.65
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ratch Group PCL is a Thailand-based holding company. The principal business of the firm is investing in companies that generate and sell electricity. Its largest revenue segment is composed of independent and small power producers in Thailand and is led by its Ratchaburi Power Plan. Its renewable projects segment includes domestic solar, wind, and biomass operations. The international projects segment refers to its mix of power-producing operations spread throughout Laos, Australia, China, and Indonesia. The related businesses segment includes other energy investments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ratch Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ratch Group (RGPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ratch Group (OTCPK: RGPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ratch Group's (RGPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ratch Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ratch Group (RGPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ratch Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ratch Group (RGPCF)?

A

The stock price for Ratch Group (OTCPK: RGPCF) is $1.26 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 14:14:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ratch Group (RGPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ratch Group.

Q

When is Ratch Group (OTCPK:RGPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Ratch Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ratch Group (RGPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ratch Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ratch Group (RGPCF) operate in?

A

Ratch Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.