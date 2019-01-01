ñol

Resources Connection
(NASDAQ:RGP)
18.63
0.14[0.76%]
Day High/Low18.18 - 18.69
52 Week High/Low13.28 - 20.16
Open / Close18.5 / 18.63
Float / Outstanding26.4M / 33.1M
Vol / Avg.141.9K / 178.6K
Mkt Cap616.7M
P/E8.83
50d Avg. Price17.35
Div / Yield0.56/3.01%
Payout Ratio26.54
EPS0.59
Total Float26.4M

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP), Key Statistics

Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
612.7M
Trailing P/E
8.83
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.83
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.82
Price / Book (mrq)
1.73
Price / EBITDA
7.78
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.66
Earnings Yield
11.33%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.78
Tangible Book value per share
3.75
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
202.7M
Total Assets
559.7M
Total Liabilities
202.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
27.15
Gross Margin
37.53%
Net Margin
9.49%
EBIT Margin
8.57%
EBITDA Margin
9.65%
Operating Margin
8.55%