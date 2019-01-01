QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/29.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 2.4
Mkt Cap
8.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
22.9M
Outstanding
Regnum Corp is formed for the business purpose of servicing the entertainment content. The company buys and sells unproduced and unpublished content and acts as a script dealer. The company operates in both television and film sectors of the entertainment industry.

Regnum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regnum (RGMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regnum (OTCPK: RGMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regnum's (RGMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regnum.

Q

What is the target price for Regnum (RGMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Regnum

Q

Current Stock Price for Regnum (RGMP)?

A

The stock price for Regnum (OTCPK: RGMP) is $0.36 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:31:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regnum (RGMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regnum.

Q

When is Regnum (OTCPK:RGMP) reporting earnings?

A

Regnum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regnum (RGMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regnum.

Q

What sector and industry does Regnum (RGMP) operate in?

A

Regnum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.