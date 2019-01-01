QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
UHF Logistics Group Inc is engaged in providing consulting services to private companies for purposes of expansion.

UHF Logistics Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UHF Logistics Group (RGLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UHF Logistics Group (OTCPK: RGLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UHF Logistics Group's (RGLG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UHF Logistics Group.

Q

What is the target price for UHF Logistics Group (RGLG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UHF Logistics Group

Q

Current Stock Price for UHF Logistics Group (RGLG)?

A

The stock price for UHF Logistics Group (OTCPK: RGLG) is $0.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:17:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UHF Logistics Group (RGLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UHF Logistics Group.

Q

When is UHF Logistics Group (OTCPK:RGLG) reporting earnings?

A

UHF Logistics Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UHF Logistics Group (RGLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UHF Logistics Group.

Q

What sector and industry does UHF Logistics Group (RGLG) operate in?

A

UHF Logistics Group is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.