SpareBank 1 Ringerike Hadeland is a savings bank in Norway offering financing, placement, payment services, pensions, and life insurance. Its business is organized into two sections, personal and corporate market. The Bank serves less self-employed, agricultural, and business class customers as well. The Bank also provides credit cards, debit cards, structured products, stock savings, mobile banking and online banking services.

SpareBank 1 Ringerike Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SpareBank 1 Ringerike (RGKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SpareBank 1 Ringerike (OTCEM: RGKSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SpareBank 1 Ringerike's (RGKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SpareBank 1 Ringerike.

Q

What is the target price for SpareBank 1 Ringerike (RGKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SpareBank 1 Ringerike

Q

Current Stock Price for SpareBank 1 Ringerike (RGKSF)?

A

The stock price for SpareBank 1 Ringerike (OTCEM: RGKSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SpareBank 1 Ringerike (RGKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SpareBank 1 Ringerike.

Q

When is SpareBank 1 Ringerike (OTCEM:RGKSF) reporting earnings?

A

SpareBank 1 Ringerike does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SpareBank 1 Ringerike (RGKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SpareBank 1 Ringerike.

Q

What sector and industry does SpareBank 1 Ringerike (RGKSF) operate in?

A

SpareBank 1 Ringerike is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.