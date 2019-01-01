ñol

Reinsurance Group
(NYSE:RGA)
123.335
-2.165[-1.73%]
At close: Jun 3
123.39
0.0550[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low122.94 - 124.76
52 Week High/Low94.32 - 128.93
Open / Close124.76 / 123.39
Float / Outstanding59.7M / 67M
Vol / Avg.180.7K / 384.5K
Mkt Cap8.3B
P/E20.29
50d Avg. Price114.92
Div / Yield2.92/2.37%
Payout Ratio47.53
EPS-0.93
Total Float59.7M

Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA), Key Statistics

Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.4B
Trailing P/E
20.29
Forward P/E
14.16
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.29
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.52
Price / Book (mrq)
0.9
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
4.93%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.66
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
137.07
Tangible Book value per share
137.07
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
80.5B
Total Assets
89.8B
Total Liabilities
80.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
-1.6%
EBIT Margin
3.13%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -