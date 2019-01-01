ñol

Resolute Forest Prods
(NYSE:RFP)
14.24
-0.29[-2.00%]
At close: Jun 3
14.22
-0.0200[-0.14%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low14.15 - 14.59
52 Week High/Low9.84 - 16.61
Open / Close14.45 / 14.22
Float / Outstanding45.9M / 76.8M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 723.7K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E2.61
50d Avg. Price13.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.71
Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE:RFP), Key Statistics

Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE: RFP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
2.61
Forward P/E
2.63
PE Ratio (TTM)
1.94
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.3
Price / Book (mrq)
0.62
Price / EBITDA
1.38
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.58
Earnings Yield
38.33%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.77
Tangible Book value per share
20.69
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2B
Total Assets
3.8B
Total Liabilities
2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.41
Gross Margin
42.12%
Net Margin
22.22%
EBIT Margin
28.89%
EBITDA Margin
32.28%
Operating Margin
25.19%