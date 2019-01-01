QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Raffles Education Corp Ltd operates as an investment holding company, which engages in providing business and management consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: Education, Education Facilities Rental Service, Real Estate Investment and Development, and Corporate and Others. The Education segment offers students a range of degree, diploma and full-time certification programmes in design and business-oriented disciplines at the post-secondary level. The Education Facilities Rental Service segment refers to the OUCHK engaging in education facilities leasing and commercial leasing for supporting facilities. The Real Estate Investment and Development segment participates in real estate investments and development.

Raffles Education Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raffles Education Corp (RFLFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raffles Education Corp (OTCPK: RFLFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Raffles Education Corp's (RFLFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Raffles Education Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Raffles Education Corp (RFLFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Raffles Education Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Raffles Education Corp (RFLFY)?

A

The stock price for Raffles Education Corp (OTCPK: RFLFY) is $1 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 18:26:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raffles Education Corp (RFLFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 24, 2012.

Q

When is Raffles Education Corp (OTCPK:RFLFY) reporting earnings?

A

Raffles Education Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Raffles Education Corp (RFLFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raffles Education Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Raffles Education Corp (RFLFY) operate in?

A

Raffles Education Corp is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.