Raffles Education Corp Ltd operates as an investment holding company, which engages in providing business and management consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: Education, Education Facilities Rental Service, Real Estate Investment and Development, and Corporate and Others. The Education segment offers students a range of degree, diploma and full-time certification programmes in design and business-oriented disciplines at the post-secondary level. The Education Facilities Rental Service segment refers to the OUCHK engaging in education facilities leasing and commercial leasing for supporting facilities. The Real Estate Investment and Development segment participates in real estate investments and development.