There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Refocus Group Inc is a medical device company involved in researching and developing innovative treatments for human vision disorders, particularly for the treatment of presbyopia. The company's VisAbility Micro-Insert System-the world's first binocular presbyopic treatment that works outside the visual axis, is in clinical trials in the United States and aims to help patients reduce or eliminate their need for reading glasses.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Refocus Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Refocus Group (RFCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Refocus Group (OTCEM: RFCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Refocus Group's (RFCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Refocus Group.

Q

What is the target price for Refocus Group (RFCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Refocus Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Refocus Group (RFCS)?

A

The stock price for Refocus Group (OTCEM: RFCS) is $0.01005 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:23:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Refocus Group (RFCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Refocus Group.

Q

When is Refocus Group (OTCEM:RFCS) reporting earnings?

A

Refocus Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Refocus Group (RFCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Refocus Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Refocus Group (RFCS) operate in?

A

Refocus Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.