Romana Food Blockchain
(OTCEM:RFBC)
~0
00
At close: May 13
0.0007
0.0007[69900.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Romana Food Blockchain (OTC:RFBC), Dividends

Romana Food Blockchain issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Romana Food Blockchain generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Romana Food Blockchain Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Romana Food Blockchain.

Q
What date did I need to own Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Romana Food Blockchain.

Q
How much per share is the next Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Romana Food Blockchain.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Romana Food Blockchain (OTCEM:RFBC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Romana Food Blockchain.

