QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Romana Food Blockchain Corp is a USA based company that owns and operates a food processing plants specializing in Italian products. Its clients include Costco, Imvescor, Loblaws, Maxi, Metro, Provigo, Sobeys, Super C and Trader Joe's.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Romana Food Blockchain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Romana Food Blockchain (OTCEM: RFBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Romana Food Blockchain's (RFBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Romana Food Blockchain.

Q

What is the target price for Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Romana Food Blockchain

Q

Current Stock Price for Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC)?

A

The stock price for Romana Food Blockchain (OTCEM: RFBC) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 18:34:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Romana Food Blockchain.

Q

When is Romana Food Blockchain (OTCEM:RFBC) reporting earnings?

A

Romana Food Blockchain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Romana Food Blockchain.

Q

What sector and industry does Romana Food Blockchain (RFBC) operate in?

A

Romana Food Blockchain is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.