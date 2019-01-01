QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.11 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
153.3K/106.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
56M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Battery Metals Ltd is a Canadian exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in Lara Property; Fortner and Boyd Lithium Property; North West Leinster Lithium Property and Wells Vanadium project. Geographically, it has a presence in Ireland, the United States of America, and Peru.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Battery Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global Battery Metals (REZZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Battery Metals (OTCQB: REZZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Battery Metals's (REZZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Battery Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Global Battery Metals (REZZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Battery Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Battery Metals (REZZF)?

A

The stock price for Global Battery Metals (OTCQB: REZZF) is $0.110225 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Battery Metals (REZZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Battery Metals.

Q

When is Global Battery Metals (OTCQB:REZZF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Battery Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Battery Metals (REZZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Battery Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Battery Metals (REZZF) operate in?

A

Global Battery Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.