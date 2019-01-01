ñol

Rexford Industrial Realty
(NYSE:REXR)
65.08
-0.39[-0.60%]
At close: Jun 3
65.10
0.0200[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low64.43 - 65.8
52 Week High/Low55.6 - 84.68
Open / Close64.79 / 65.1
Float / Outstanding123.9M / 165M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap10.7B
P/E73.98
50d Avg. Price72.53
Div / Yield1.26/1.94%
Payout Ratio117.61
EPS0.27
Total Float123.9M

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rexford Industrial Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.75%

Annual Dividend

$1.26

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Rexford Industrial Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Rexford Industrial Realty ($REXR) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.32

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)?
A

The most current yield for Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) is 1.65% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

