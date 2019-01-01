ñol

RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings
(OTCPK:REXOF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 10.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS42.77
Total Float-

RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings (OTC:REXOF), Dividends

RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings (REXOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings (REXOF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings (REXOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings (OTCPK:REXOF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RIDE ON EXPRESS Holdings.

