Rex International Holding Ltd is a Singapore based oil exploration and production company. It operates through three business segments namely Oil and Gas, Non-Oil and Gas and Corporate. The Oil and Gas segment is involved in oil and gas exploration and production with concessions located in Oman, and Norway. The Non-Oil and Gas segment relates to technology for commercial oil well stimulation. The Corporate segment cover administration functions of the company. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Non-Oil and Gas segment.