There is no Press for this Ticker
Rex International Holding Ltd is a Singapore based oil exploration and production company. It operates through three business segments namely Oil and Gas, Non-Oil and Gas and Corporate. The Oil and Gas segment is involved in oil and gas exploration and production with concessions located in Oman, and Norway. The Non-Oil and Gas segment relates to technology for commercial oil well stimulation. The Corporate segment cover administration functions of the company. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Non-Oil and Gas segment.

Rex Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rex Intl Hldgs (REXHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rex Intl Hldgs (OTCGM: REXHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rex Intl Hldgs's (REXHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rex Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Rex Intl Hldgs (REXHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rex Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Rex Intl Hldgs (REXHF)?

A

The stock price for Rex Intl Hldgs (OTCGM: REXHF) is $0.126 last updated Tue Feb 02 2021 18:51:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rex Intl Hldgs (REXHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rex Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Rex Intl Hldgs (OTCGM:REXHF) reporting earnings?

A

Rex Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rex Intl Hldgs (REXHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rex Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Rex Intl Hldgs (REXHF) operate in?

A

Rex Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.