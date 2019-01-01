Riverstone Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the manufacture and sale of gloves and non-glove consumables such as finger cots, static shielding bags, face masks, wipers, and packaging materials. The group's products are widely qualified and used in the Hard Disk Drive, semiconductor, and healthcare industries. The company operates in three segments based on its geography: Malaysia, Thailand, China, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Malaysia.