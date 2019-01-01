QQQ
Range
9.69 - 9.73
Vol / Avg.
18.8K/58.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 10.7
Mkt Cap
560.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.69
P/E
-
EPS
0.19
Shares
57.8M
Outstanding
Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Revolution Healthcare Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revolution Healthcare Acq (REVH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revolution Healthcare Acq (NASDAQ: REVH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Revolution Healthcare Acq's (REVH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Revolution Healthcare Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Revolution Healthcare Acq (REVH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Revolution Healthcare Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Revolution Healthcare Acq (REVH)?

A

The stock price for Revolution Healthcare Acq (NASDAQ: REVH) is $9.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revolution Healthcare Acq (REVH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revolution Healthcare Acq.

Q

When is Revolution Healthcare Acq (NASDAQ:REVH) reporting earnings?

A

Revolution Healthcare Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Revolution Healthcare Acq (REVH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revolution Healthcare Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Revolution Healthcare Acq (REVH) operate in?

A

Revolution Healthcare Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.