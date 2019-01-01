Revlon (NYSE:REV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Revlon
Revlon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Revlon (NYSE: REV) was reported by Jefferies on September 13, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting REV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 253.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Revlon (NYSE: REV) was provided by Jefferies, and Revlon initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Revlon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Revlon was filed on September 13, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 13, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Revlon (REV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price Revlon (REV) is trading at is $4.53, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.