ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Reunion Neuroscience
(NASDAQ:REUN)
Why is it moving?
Shares of companies in the psychedelic compound industry are trading higher following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting "Magic Mushrooms Shows New Promise as Alcohol Addiction Treatment."
$4.2101
0.0901[2.19%]
Last update: 11:44AM
Day High/Low3.93 - 4.77
52 Week High/Low3.4 - 7.62
Open / Close4.07 / -
Float / Outstanding7.6M / 11.6M
Vol / Avg.133.1K / 476.6K
Mkt Cap49M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.15
Total Float7.6M

Latest News for Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ: REUN)