ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Reunion Neuroscience
(NASDAQ:REUN)
Why is it moving?
Shares of companies in the psychedelic compound industry are trading higher following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting "Magic Mushrooms Shows New Promise as Alcohol Addiction Treatment."
$4.06
-0.06[-1.46%]
Last update: 12:12PM
Day High/Low3.93 - 4.77
52 Week High/Low3.4 - 7.62
Open / Close4.07 / -
Float / Outstanding7.6M / 11.6M
Vol / Avg.149.6K / 476.6K
Mkt Cap47.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.15
Total Float7.6M

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN), Key Statistics

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ: REUN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
12.78
Price / Book (mrq)
1.17
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-91.45%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.53
Tangible Book value per share
3.53
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
34.7M
Total Assets
88.1M
Total Liabilities
34.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -