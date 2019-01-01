ñol

Reunion Neuroscience
(NASDAQ:REUN)
Why is it moving?
Shares of companies in the psychedelic compound industry are trading higher following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting "Magic Mushrooms Shows New Promise as Alcohol Addiction Treatment."
$4.06
-0.06[-1.46%]
Last update: 12:12PM
Day High/Low3.93 - 4.77
52 Week High/Low3.4 - 7.62
Open / Close4.07 / -
Float / Outstanding7.6M / 11.6M
Vol / Avg.149.6K / 476.6K
Mkt Cap47.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.15
Total Float7.6M

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience

No Data

Reunion Neuroscience Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Reunion Neuroscience (REUN)?
A

There is no price target for Reunion Neuroscience

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Reunion Neuroscience (REUN)?
A

There is no analyst for Reunion Neuroscience

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Reunion Neuroscience (REUN)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Reunion Neuroscience

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Reunion Neuroscience (REUN) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Reunion Neuroscience

