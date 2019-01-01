ñol

Front Yard Residential
(ARCA:RESI)
12.8942
-0.0356[-0.28%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low12.82 - 12.95
52 Week High/Low12.28 - 15.14
Open / Close12.95 / 12.82
Float / Outstanding43M / 60M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap774.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6498.37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.08
Total Float-

Front Yard Residential (ARCA:RESI), Dividends

Front Yard Residential issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Front Yard Residential generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.83%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Jan 21, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Front Yard Residential Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Front Yard Residential (RESI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Front Yard Residential. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on January 28, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Front Yard Residential (RESI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Front Yard Residential (RESI). The last dividend payout was on January 28, 2020 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Front Yard Residential (RESI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Front Yard Residential (RESI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on January 28, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Front Yard Residential (ARCA:RESI)?
A

Front Yard Residential has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Front Yard Residential (RESI) was $0.15 and was paid out next on January 28, 2020.

