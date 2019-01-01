Front Yard Residential Corp is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental properties throughout the United States. It acquires its single-family rental properties through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. The company is managed by Altisource Asset Management Corporation, which has a management team with extensive industry experience in real estate, non-performing loan portfolios, and mortgage loan servicing. Geographically the firm has its property portfolio across the region of Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York, Kentucky and in many other regions.