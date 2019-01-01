ñol

Riley Exploration Permian
(AMEX:REPX)
28.52
-0.26[-0.90%]
At close: Jun 3
28.67
0.1500[0.53%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low28.4 - 29.03
52 Week High/Low15.53 - 53.92
Open / Close28.67 / 28.67
Float / Outstanding7.3M / 19.5M
Vol / Avg.38.4K / 94.1K
Mkt Cap557.3M
P/E33.34
50d Avg. Price25.11
Div / Yield1.24/4.33%
Payout Ratio137.21
EPS-0.37
Total Float7.3M

Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX), Key Statistics

Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
606.3M
Trailing P/E
33.34
Forward P/E
5.79
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.6
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.53
Price / Book (mrq)
2.49
Price / EBITDA
13.11
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.62
Earnings Yield
3%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.54
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.53
Tangible Book value per share
11.53
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
208M
Total Assets
433.2M
Total Liabilities
208M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
74.65%
Net Margin
-10.66%
EBIT Margin
-13.23%
EBITDA Margin
-3.37%
Operating Margin
64.94%