Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
16.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Reliant Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, is involved in assisting customers with the design of, and then construct, recreational pools that blend in with the surroundings, geometric pools that complement the home's architecture and water features. The company builds Freeform Pool and Geometric Pool, concrete pools, in-ground residential swimming pools. It also offers cleaning, treating, maintenance, and repair services to pools and spas.

Reliant Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reliant Holdings (RELT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reliant Holdings (OTCQB: RELT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reliant Holdings's (RELT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reliant Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Reliant Holdings (RELT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reliant Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Reliant Holdings (RELT)?

A

The stock price for Reliant Holdings (OTCQB: RELT) is $0.30495 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reliant Holdings (RELT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliant Holdings.

Q

When is Reliant Holdings (OTCQB:RELT) reporting earnings?

A

Reliant Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reliant Holdings (RELT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reliant Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Reliant Holdings (RELT) operate in?

A

Reliant Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.