QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Reliance Infrastructure
(OTCPK:RELFF)
4.75
00
At close: Apr 25
10.6532
5.9032[124.28%]
After Hours: 7:02AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.84 - 5.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 87.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap416.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-51.24
Total Float-

Reliance Infrastructure (OTC:RELFF), Key Statistics

Reliance Infrastructure (OTC: RELFF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.5B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.18
Price / Book (mrq)
0.26
Price / EBITDA
1.2
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.43
Earnings Yield
-29.05%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.03
Beta
0.65
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.47
Tangible Book value per share
1.49
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
462B
Total Assets
626.9B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
35.88%
Net Margin
-10.8%
EBIT Margin
2.06%
EBITDA Margin
10.01%
Operating Margin
10.82%