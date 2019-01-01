ñol

Reliance Infrastructure
(OTCPK:RELFF)
4.75
00
At close: Apr 25
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.84 - 5.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 87.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap416.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-51.24
Total Float-

Reliance Infrastructure (OTC:RELFF), Dividends

Reliance Infrastructure issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Reliance Infrastructure generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.46%

Annual Dividend

$0.4037

Last Dividend

Sep 13, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Reliance Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliance Infrastructure.

Q
What date did I need to own Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliance Infrastructure.

Q
How much per share is the next Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) will be on September 12, 2018 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for Reliance Infrastructure (OTCPK:RELFF)?
A

The most current yield for Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) is 0.00% and is payable next on September 29, 2003

