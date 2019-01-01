QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, or RInfra, is an Indian company operating in the country's utilities and infrastructure sectors. The company segments its activities into 'Power', 'Engineering and Construction' (E&C) and 'Infrastructure. Most of Reliance Infrastructure's revenue is derived from electricity sales and transmission charges issued by its Power division. This unit is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of energy in India. RInfra's Power Business utilizes thermal power plants that operate on natural gas and coal to then distribute electricity to major urban markets, such as Mumbai and Delhi. The company's EPC division also generates substantial income through contracts with entities in India's power and roads sectors.

Reliance Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reliance Infrastructure (OTCPK: RELFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reliance Infrastructure's (RELFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reliance Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reliance Infrastructure

Q

Current Stock Price for Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF)?

A

The stock price for Reliance Infrastructure (OTCPK: RELFF) is $3.47 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 13:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018.

Q

When is Reliance Infrastructure (OTCPK:RELFF) reporting earnings?

A

Reliance Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reliance Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Reliance Infrastructure (RELFF) operate in?

A

Reliance Infrastructure is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.