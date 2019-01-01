QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Rekor Systems Inc is a United States-based company. It is engaged in providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data. The firm uses artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into accurate vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Other, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Rekor Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rekor Systems (REKRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rekor Systems (OTC: REKRW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rekor Systems's (REKRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rekor Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Rekor Systems (REKRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rekor Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Rekor Systems (REKRW)?

A

The stock price for Rekor Systems (OTC: REKRW) is $17.4799 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 14:32:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rekor Systems (REKRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rekor Systems.

Q

When is Rekor Systems (OTC:REKRW) reporting earnings?

A

Rekor Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rekor Systems (REKRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rekor Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Rekor Systems (REKRW) operate in?

A

Rekor Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTC.