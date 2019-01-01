Rekor Systems Inc is a United States-based company. It is engaged in providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data. The firm uses artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into accurate vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Other, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.